SYDNEY ― A nationwide survey on the legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia came back with sweeping support on Wednesday, ending a monthslong campaign for equality that has stoked widespread anxiety in the country’s LGBTQ community. The issue will now go to the Australian Parliament. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised an official vote to legalize marriage equality by the end of the year.

In the survey, 61.6 percent of Australians voted yes and 38.4 percent voted no.

Most members of the Australian parliament ― some 70 percent in both houses ― have said they will vote yes on a same-sex marriage vote were the results from the survey to come back with a “yes,” according to a survey from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.