Australian Host & Musician Xavier Brinkman Making it in LA

Hi Xavier! I’m excited to be sharing your career journey with readers. You have a very inspiring story and took a huge leap in your early 20s. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the entertainment field.

I moved to LA from Melbourne Australia when I was 22 years old for what was supposed to be a three month internship in a punk record label... six years later I’m still here!

I graduated with a degree in Journalism & PR and was set on being an entertainment host from a young age. I was always a musician as well and have been pursuing both pretty equally the whole time I’ve been in Los Angeles.

Wow, you are multi-talented and very ambitious to move to a new country when you were so young. But you followed the dream you had as a kid and made it reality. Kudos to you! What made you take the leap into hosting and how did you start working for MTV?

It was something I had always wanted to do I just didn’t really know where to start in Melbourne or how to go about it. Once I moved to LA there was a lot more opportunity and the hosting position for Balcony TV came up really quickly which I jumped on.

I noticed outlets in Australia sending journalists all the way over to LA for a weekend to cover different events, and just realized I could be doing this for them and saving them a lot of cash on travel. I hustled to find a contact at MTV, flew to Sydney and pitched them on the idea, and about a month later they hit me up asking me to go to London for a film junket. From there it’s been consistent for the last two years and really opened up a lot of opportunities.

Xavier Brinkman at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

What a way to chart your own path and create your own opportunities. I’m very impressed! What were the biggest initial hurdles moving to LA and getting into the industry and how did you overcome them?

The biggest hurdle initially is that I knew nothing and knew no one. It really takes a while to get a network happening and become a recognizable face around town. These days people want hosts with huge social followings and years of experience and it’s just a never ending push to become the go to person for jobs.

You really have to be going out as much as possible, meeting as many people as you can and unfortunately working for free for the first few years! You really do have to have thick skin, get really used to the word “no” and let it fuel and motivate you instead of discouraging you.

These days when I get told, ‘Thanks but no thanks” on jobs I’m totally fine with it. I’m like, “Ok, no problem, that’s one ‘no’ closer to a ‘yes’ so let’s get on with it!”

Everyone always says you have to have thick skin to make it in the entertainment industry. You have a great outlook on moving past rejections and keeping your eye on the prize. Good for you. How do you manage being an MTV host and the front man of your band Elovay? Do you have to prioritize one over the other?

I honestly love both of them and am asked quite often why I don’t choose one. Who said I have to pick?

I’m just working really hard on both and honestly, they kind of go hand in hand. A lot of the time they help each other out – for example my band will play a show with a band I met by interviewing them, or a hosting opportunity will come up through people I’ve met through music.

As long as I’m still loving them both and they don’t feel like a ‘job’ I’ll keep pushing on both.

You definitely don’t have to choose one passion over the other. You are talented at both and they do compliment each other very well. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

A saying I really like is that, “Success is a staircase, not a doorway.”

You really have to go through that daily grind and slowly make your way up those stairs to where you want to be. But the problem I face personally is feeling that the idea of “success” keeps changing the closer I get to it, or when I achieve it.

I always want more and often wonder if anyone ever actually sits back and says “Okay, I’ve succeeded, I’m done.” I think if you’re an ambitious person, you’ll always keep pushing and growing, and with that comes higher expectations and a bigger and brighter personal definition of success.