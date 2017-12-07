Australian Lawmakers From Opposing Parties Hug Joyously After Same-Sex Marriage Vote

Love brings people together.

The Australian Parliament approved the country’s vote to make marriage equality the law of the land on Thursday. Amid the joyous celebration that followed, one photo stood out: two lawmakers from opposing parties embracing as one triumphantly jumps into the air.

Michael Masters via Getty Images

The pair are Labor MP Linda Burney and Liberal MP Warren Enstch, according to Business Insider.

Burney returned from leave specifically to vote yes on the legislation following the death of her son in October. Her son, Binni Kirkbright-Burney, was gay.

“I support marriage equality as someone who has and has had loved ones who identify as LGBTQI,” she said in an emotional speech.