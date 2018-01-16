WEIRD NEWS
Tennis Player At Australian Open Can't Peel The Damn Bananas

By Ron Dicker
Michael Dodge via Getty Images
Denis Shapovalov blasts a forehand en route to his three-set victory on Monday.

A bunch of bananas proved to be a greater challenge for tennis pro Denis Shapovalov than his opponent at the Australian Open on Monday.

As the 18-year-old Canadian was cruising to a straight-set, first-round victory over Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, he tried to peel several bananas courtside, failing each time.

It looked like a modern vaudeville act.

Finally, the flustered Shapovalov was able to pry one open, and he clenched his fist in victory.

I think I played extremely well today,” Shapovalov told news outlets.

But your snacking game needs work, kid.

