It’s no wonder customers are raving and this brazen startup, just over one year old, is in demand in resorts and homes around the world, from Hollywood to Hong Kong, Fitzroy to Byron Bay.

pure organic bed linen The newest addition, pure organic flax, alongside hemp the most sustainable fabric in the world.

Haven’t heard of them yet? You will. At just one year old, this award-winning sustainable and ethical Aussie lifestyle brand, Elkie & Ark, is gaining attention around the world.

Not just for its stunning, slow-living and stylish products whose impeccable quality and indulgent textures grace homes and hotels, from Hollywood to Byron Bay; but for its dogged commitment to reducing waste, water use, removing harmful chemicals from our ecosystems and fighting human rights at every step along the way.

Elkie & Ark are bent on creating the very best products - while doing business in a very different way.

Uniquely, they don’t come from backgrounds in textiles, rather, having spent their careers travelling the world’s hotels, they know what quality means. What they couldn’t find, was the best quality that was holistically also stopping harm to ecosystems, animals and people behind the scenes. Not just for branding - but right back to the farms, placing every step under the microscope to see how they could do it better.

Today, at just over one year old, the company is breaking new grounds in foregoing profits to instead support teaching of sustainable farming practices, that can use up to 90% less water. Funding seed banks to fight back at expensive, GMO seeds that are crippling farmers. Removing toxic pesticides and chemicals from harming animals and people and recycling, upcycling and reusing water, electricity and waste wherever they can.

“Our packaging is upcycled from factory waste. What we don’t use, goes on to be used in stuffing for pillows or quilts. Some of our factories are run off biomass waste, we recycle waste and because we farm organically, even our raw fibre waste goes on to be used as animal feed. We were told we couldn’t ship without plastic - but we do. And we do it carbon-neutrally too.”

Elkie & Ark use only certified organic, Fairtrade cotton and organic flax linen which means their products aren’t just sustainable, but they are fighting against child labour, paying fair wages and prices and even funding scholarships for worker’s children to go to school. To top it off, while paying five times or more back to the workers than they would supplying standard goods, in their first year, they’ve put 100% of profits back to women’s critical relief project, anti-trafficking and health charities around the world.

But they don’t think this should be anything different to the norm. “We don’t like to call this charity” says Anne, “it’s simply how we believe business should be.”

Founding partner Anna has spent her life working in sustainability and have worked with at-risk communities both here in Australia and around the world to figure out what really works to create change. Charity, she says, is one means to help. But there are deeper issues that need to be solved to try to stop environmental disasters and human rights issues happening in the first place. Unfortunately, in too many of our supply chains, we are creating theses issues along the way. These need to be solved at the root, before the start.

When they saw everything going on in textile supply chains and realised how little so many brands knew about what went on – the Baptist Aid World Fashion reports that only 7% of Australian companies have any idea where their raw materials have come from – they knew they could make it change. By asking hard questions, and foregoing profits to instead support people, animals, and the planet – through sustainable farming, organic production, fair prices and wages and even supporting the families and children of workers to help them through school.

The end result is products of a quality, softness and feel customers simply haven’t found before. Paying many, many times more back to the workers and to support sustainable processing and by paying 100% of profits back to charity in their first year, Elkie & Ark are truly changing how business is done.

To try to support each community that farms and crafts each product. Be that here in Australia in rural communities that big-brands have left behind, or in at-risk communities overseas. Right from the farm to finished product.

From day one business partners, Anne Foster and Nadene Dorling, set out to create the most covetable, indulgent and affordable products, “made for Sundays… for slow living and sleeping in”.

This year, after two years of vetting suppliers to find organic flax linen that lived up to their strict sustainability and ‘no-tox’ standards, they are finally bringing 100% pure, certified organic flax linen bed linen and clothes to the Australian market.

Not only are they using world’s most sustainable fabric (up there alongside organic hemp as assessed across land, water, emissions and toxicity to ecosystems and people) but they are trying to do everything in the most sustainable ways.

Today, Elkie & Ark works with factories powered by biomass waste, using intensive water recycling programs, that use only 100% GOTS organic certified supply chains, all the way from the farm and right through every step. Certifying that no toxic chemicals are on your clothes, in your bed or harming people and planet, all the way through farming, scutching, spinning, weaving, dyeing and finishing. So many steps most of us would never have heard of before.

They also have in their range 100% fair trade organic cotton, which they have chosen as the next most sustainable fabric, using up to 90% less irrigated water than conventional cotton studies show, making it about as thirsty as bamboo. But without the non-organic chemical processing that even ‘organic’ bamboo involves.

They fund teaching of non-toxic, sustainable farming to fight issues in pesticide use and food security. They support seed banks to stop the spread of GMO seeds. They have a policy of no excess gift-wrapping - but still manage to create a look and product people obsess over from the moment it turns up at their door. They ship their products with carbon neutral shipping. When they set up homes and new offices, they even sourced almost every piece of furniture second hand and made sure their energy was coming from renewable sources too.

They even use salvaged beautiful shell buttons that otherwise would have gone to waste.

The end products are indulgent, crisp and beautiful. With that crumpled, raw Kinfolk appeal. Their range offers stark deep greys, brilliant whites, natural coastal off-whites and dark navy blues and includes stunning bed linen, flattering, fun summer shorts and robes that in a few seconds of trying them on I can see why they are snapped up by anyone who comes near.

We know how incredible good flax linen is and how much people love it.

That beautiful, summer feel of the sheets. The crumpled look that never needs an iron. And the sustainable story that goes on behind it all.

But we just couldn’t find the product in Australia for adult bedding and clothes. Flax itself is generally a sustainable product in how it is grown, but like bamboo (although without the issues of chemical processing that bamboo fabrics undergo) what happens from there on can contain any manner of heavy metals, toxic chemicals in the dyeing and softening processes that a lot of flax linen goes through.

They originally wanted to have their products entirely grown and made in Australia, but, as the founders say,

“We were told we just don’t have the technology here anymore. We discovered that 99% of Australian cotton is shipped off-shore and were informed that Australia no longer has the spinning technology for what we needed. No matter how much we were willing to pay, we would have to ship it overseas then ship it back again. Which doesn’t fit our principles at all and for us, just didn’t qualify as ‘Australian made’. We decided we wanted to support people all over the world, both in Australia and overseas.

So we chose to use only certified fair trade organic cotton and organic linen, supporting at-risk communities around the world. We wanted to be transparent and show people what was going on and that their purchases could support lives at home and abroad.

“The hard part was not just finding the organic raw material, but finding partners that could give us the transparency and then the quality of linen that we required. The quality and softness of flax linen varies considerably. Some farmers like to say it depends on the ‘terroir’ much like a wine. But it is just as much in the quality of the weave, the quality of the product. To get sufficient softness, many non-organic producers use chemical or unsustainable intensive softening processes. It took a long time to find true organic flax linen that was incredibly well-made, soft, and organic too.

But we desperately wanted to support Australian farmers and workers too. So we found some of the 5% of Australian wool that never leaves our shores and never undergoes the toxic scouring and cleaning process almost all wool goes through, overseas. We make beautiful throws that don’t use any toxic chemicals in dyeing or processing and never leave Australian shores.” The wool undergoes no toxic chemical processing and uses only EU-REACH approved dyes, with no heavy metals, formaldehyde or other dangerous chemicals.

Put simply, at home and overseas, we wanted to give planet and people a fair go.”

All flax linen and cotton fabric is 100% certified by the leading organic certifier, the Global Organic Textile Standard (or ‘GOTS’) which is one of the only certifications (alongside Australian Certified Organic) to certify products at every step, right from farm to finish. The GOTS organic standard won’t cover bamboo due to the chemicals used in processing, dyeing or finishing (even though some are branded ‘organic’ describing only how the original plant is grown, before chemical processing) so until bamboo can be made without the chemicals, Elkie & Ark are sticking to pure, natural fibres.

Dorling says, “We go to a lot of trouble to find out what is really going on and do things that much more sustainably and ethically. The Baptist World Aid Fashion report, states that 97% of Australian fashion companies don’t know where their raw materials come from, let alone the impact it has. But for us, we ask questions many people aren’t willing to ask and put a microscope to try to solve the chronic problems in our supply chains and say no to poorly made, toxic, short-lived products that too often pollute ecosystems and communities, then too quickly get thrown away.”

In one short year since opening their doors, Elkie & Ark has challenged the status quo to show that as a business, they simply don’t need the profits – but instead, can pay so much more to helping planet and do all they can to give workers and farmers a fair go. To remind us of the incredible people who put so much work into making everything we buy and the planet’s resources that support them. Not just the ‘makers’ but the farmers, spinners, weavers and everyone else in between.

Most of all, they wanted to create incredible products, that have customers raving. Made to last - not for trends and not for next year’s landfill.

Today, Elkie & Ark are expanding their range of products for sustainable, ethical and natural living, and selling out around the world (in fact, their best-selling bed linen was so popular they sold out twice in one year and customers return time and again to buy more).

Their fundamental principles of sustainability, ethics, education and empowerment mean that every purchase funds literacy programs for women and school scholarships for workers’ children and workers are given a fair go. In fact, in 2017, they donated all their profits to charities supporting childhood diseases, trafficking and United Nations critical relief projects around the world.

“Organic hemp and organic linen rank as the most sustainable new fabrics, across land use, water use, emissions and toxicity. This is followed by organic cotton.

The brand prides itself on staying sustainable throughout the supply chain. But admits there are challenges. “We want to remove plastic as much as possible from the supply chain. So we ensure that all of our flax linen is shipped without individual plastic wrapping. It is a fine balance between putting the product (and all its time and resources) and risk and getting rid of an issue like plastic. Historically, we have asked for the shipment not to include plastic – but it has turned up at our door, forcing us to find ways to recycle it or ensure, if it is ‘compostable’ (and we are all aware of issues here), that it is composted properly. We now realise that some things are so ingrained we have to keep reminding our partners that we really are pushing for change. We used plastic buttons in our first set of organic cotton sheets, but have now removed these from our beautiful organic linen, replacing it with recycled shell.“

Changing the status quo is a tough and ongoing process but one that as a business, we know we can start to change. By taking responsibility for all the people, communities and ecosystems along our supply chain, regardless of where they live or how distant we are, we are creating the change that we want to see. We are dedicated to making the necessary changes to sustain a global community.