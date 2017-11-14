Australia's Top 10 Island Destinations Revealed

Australia is home to some of the most spectacular islands that make for a perfect holiday destination.

With so many idyllic locations to experience that will have you nestled away on long stretches of white silica sand, surrounded by pristine clean waters and natural wonders -the perfect island getaway awaits.

Travel website, Experience Oz, recently revealed Australia’s Top 10 Island Destinations as the result of an annual consumer poll which received over 7000 votes. When voting, poll participants were asked to consider criteria such as the uniqueness of experiences, cultural offerings and overall desirability of each destination.

Here are the top ranked island destinations in Australia for 2017.

10. Bruny Island

9. Kangaroo Island

8. Lady Musgrave Island

7. Fraser Island

6. Great Keppel Island

5. Hamilton Island

4. The Whitsunday Islands

3. Lord Howe Island

2. Rottnest Island

1. Lady Elliot Island