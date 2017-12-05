QUEER VOICES
Austria Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

Same-sex civil unions have been legal in the country since 2010.
Austria’s constitutional court ruled Tuesday to allow same-sex marriage, multiple media outlets reported.

Ruling that current marriage law discriminates against same-sex couples, the court said that restrictions will be automatically lifted in early 2019 unless the government does so before then.

The country began recognizing same-sex civil unions in 2010.

The ruling also allows both homosexual and heterosexual couples to enter legal partnerships that aren’t marriage, following a case whereby a straight couple applied to enter into a civil partnership, which up until now was only reserved for gay couples.

