Austria Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

Austria’s constitutional court ruled Tuesday to allow same-sex marriage, multiple media outlets reported.
Ruling that current marriage law discriminates against same-sex couples, the court said that restrictions will be automatically lifted in early 2019 unless the government does so before then.
The country began recognizing same-sex civil unions in 2010.
The ruling also allows both homosexual and heterosexual couples to enter legal partnerships that aren’t marriage, following a case whereby a straight couple applied to enter into a civil partnership, which up until now was only reserved for gay couples.