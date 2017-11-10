Authentic Leadership: 6 Ways Leaders Maintain Their Composure During Difficult Times

A good leader can be defined by their ability to remain calm and composed while offering direction during tough and testing times. All of the great leaders throughout history have had their statuses confirmed by keeping a cool head and making calculated judgments through their various legacy-defining challenges.

Being a better leader is something many of us would like to do. With that in mind, we are going to take a look at 6 ways great leaders stay strong and offer guidance when the going gets tough.

Let’s get started.

Don’t Take Things Personally

Perhaps one of the most important qualities a leader needs to have during tough times is the ability to have a thick skin and not take things personally. It’s very rare in life that you will come across a challenge that is a personal attack on you or your character. Most of the time it’s just business.

When you start taking things personally controlling your emotions becomes much more difficult. If your team gets the faintest idea that you’re getting personally offended by what’s happening they’re going to stop working at their best (and you’re going to lose their respect).

Control Your Emotions

The best leaders in the world are able to control their emotions during tough and testing times. Anger, fear, and anxiety are nothing but distractions from the cool, calm and collected decision-making skills that all great leaders need.

This doesn’t mean you have to be a calculating robotic figure, you can still show compassion and empathy and act on a human level. But if you lose your cool, your decision-making abilities and judgment will be impaired.

Stay Positive

Staying positive is occasionally a means to an end for the two points we have mentioned above. With a positive mental attitude in the face of adversity, it’s much easier to not take things personally and keep your emotions in check.

However, positivity also has its own set of benefits aside from just helping out with the points above. A good leader can inspire with positivity and boost morale in a team that would otherwise be faltering in the face of adversity.

Be Fearless

If there is one thing that you never want to see in a leader, it’s fear. Can you imagine what it would be like if we saw the president of the United States weak, worried, and scared about a diplomatic incident? It’s a bit of an understatement when we say it doesn’t send the right message to your team.

They need to know that their leader is brave enough to face the challenges and adversaries head on. Not backing down, not hiding away, but ready to get the job done.

Remember Your Goals

It’s important to remember the objectives of your organization and the reasons you were chosen to lead in the first place during times of adversity. If you don’t, you run the risk of veering off course into bad decision-making territory.

A great example of the right way to do this is Bishop Wiley Jackson, who is often called a “pastor of pastors” and leader of a formidable church in Atlanta Georgia.

“When times get difficult, leaders must remain vigilantly focused on the high-level objectives of the organization they lead. Leaders must remember their calling and stay authentic to the reason why they were called to lead in the first place. By doing this they can provide the reassuring stability that many of those relying on them for guidance often need.” – Bishop Wiley Jackson, Founder of the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Atlanta, GA.

Be Decisive

Being decisive is one of the hardest bits about being a good leader for many people. You can learn to be calm, collected, and positive – but being decisive is often a skill you either have, or you don’t.

Leaders are able to look at a situation, assess it properly, and then commit to a decision at an appropriate time. Leaving things to drag on longer than they need to only increases uncertainty and reduces confidence in the leader’s leadership abilities.