Author and Social Activist Marcela del Sol Shares Her Life Journey, Social Activism Covered In New Book "InmorTal" and Upcoming Projects

Hi Marcela! I’m honored to be sharing your story with our readers today. Can you share a little bit about your background and how you ended up publishing your first book?

I have been writing since I was a child. Then I started writing for other people who needed their story told, but a few years ago I finally decided to write for me.

My first self signed book “Kaleidoscope: my life’s multiple reflections” (Inspiring, Australia) was launched in early 2016 (in their English version) in Australia, then in global platforms and it reached best selling status. I followed with “Caleidoscopio” (Trauko Editores, Chile) in December 2016 and my most recent book “Inmortal” (Editorial Desbordes, Chile) was launched in June 2017. Wow! Congratulations on your accomplishments of becoming a published author with multiple books. “Kaleidoscope: my life’s multiple reflections” is a book that could easily be mistaken by your biography. Tell me a bit about it.

It is definitely not my story, but I can see how easily it would be to misinterpret this, as “Kaleidoscope” narrates the story of Lucia, a multi-dimensional woman who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, like me in real life.

However, the book seeks to portray the constant challenges this means and the resilience that a woman has, despite the depth of any adversity we might experience. It is also a book that contains very raw erotic content but placing a woman in full control, enjoyment and development of her sexuality. How she turns the endless pain that sex inflicted upon her, into her ally and avenger.

I love how you have brought a character to life who in some ways mirrors your own personal experiences with the hopes that it will let others know that they are not alone in their journey. Now “InmorTal”, your latest work, is a very brave and crude book. Why did you decide to write about sexual abuse?

Because it is my responsibility as a human, as a survivor and most importantly as a mother to ensure that we understand that we are all part of the same world and as such, contribute towards eradicating stigma and silence. “InmorTal” includes ten real life stories of Chilean women who experienced this horrendous pain since early in their lives and demonstrates the profound impact that women supporting each other can have in someone who carries this incessant pain within.

by Gabriela Rivera Author Marcela del Sol

“InmorTal” was launched in Chile and it’s only available in Spanish. Given the strong Catholic influence in the country, did you fear any backlash?

You cannot achieve anything if you involve a degree of fear in what you do. One must dare to do it and be truthful, in order to maintain the intention and purpose of your work or it becomes tainted, a mere reminiscence of what you set out to do. I am not afraid to shake people up if that produces an impact that will result in a safer and more loving society. I received some hate mail, threats to not place my book in stores, etc. but I am only one of many brave individuals. I am not alone! You are definitely not alone! I’m so glad to see that you are brave enough to address such a sensitive topic head on. And that your purpose is to raise awareness in order to bring healing to a hurting world. What is the one mantra you live by?

Believe, create, connect and grow, and always be thankful. Live and do from and with love. Despite my writing style, the dark realities that I tell and denounce through my work, I do it from a place of love that seeks to provide a common point for the many people who have suffered, to ignite a desire to make changes, to shout that it is ok to speak up, to be different. That is time to revisit the importance that love, in its natural state, has as a healing and building tool for any society. Love conquers all. Are you working on any new projects? If so, what are they?

I am constantly working on something. At the time of writing “InmorTal”, I was meant to publish a book of poetry, which I was alternately working on but I came across a most despicable case of gender violence in Chile and decided it was time for “InmorTal” to be born. I might return to the original plan but I am also romancing the idea of a new novel. You are a woman after my own heart Marcela! Thank you so much for sharing your story and books with us today. Continued success to you in life and business. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your book or hiring you as a speaker?

I am contactable via my website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. I welcome readers reaching out, I am very grateful for the time the take to immerse themselves in my work. All messages are directed to me and I am very happy to read and reply. My team and I are the first point of contact for book sales too for all my books, although “Kaleidoscope” in its original version (English) can be found on Amazon.