Author Chris Laird Hits The Amazon Best Seller List with Sci-fi Book “Origins"

Detroit born author Christopher Laird is a rising science fiction writer who has been reading and writing sci-fi for almost 20 years. Although ORIGINS is his first novel, he wrote this thrilling sci-fi adventure when he was only 16. After rediscovering his manuscript neatly intact on a closet shelf many years later, he decided that it was finally time to let the world know what ORIGINS was all about. Here’s his story.

Author Chris Laird - www.chrislaird.net

Hi Chris! Congratulations on hitting Amazon bestseller on your new book. Please share with our readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up with an interest in writing.

I am an author from Detroit Michigan. I have been writing since I was a child. I started writing movie scripts when I was a child for the neighborhood kids to act out the movies on my camcorder. I then transitioned to writing when I was a teenager. I also have a degree in psychology from Wayne State University in Detroit. I also enjoy fishing, fine dining and travel in my spare time.

Wow! That must have been so entertaining for you and your neighborhood friends to do. And a great way to hone your creative gifts. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship as an adult?

I wanted to control my own destiny. I wanted to create an opportunity for myself to be creative and exercise my freedom to make my own opportunities and income.

You said it right there Chris! Having the chance to create your own opportunities and income can open up so many doors, both personally and professionally. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success to me is being happy. It is not about accumulating wealth. I think money is only a by product of internal fulfillment. Success is having a passion and having it fulfilled. Success is freedom. No constraints. Success is something you want to do for the rest of your life and love it!

It sounds like success has more of an intrinsic value to you, which is great. True happiness, fulfillment and enjoyment of the journey is more important than the money. How do you differentiate yourself from other authors in your field?

I work everyday to be better. I do not become complacent and stay there. I have to keep striving, because we live in a world that is always changing. Unfortunately, I think fear and excuses kill a lot of people’s dreams. Those are barriers I have to break down everyday.

Kudos to you for striving to always improve. What wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

Make sure you are up to date on your taxes and that you pay them on schedule and do not get behind. Also, stay encouraged during rough patches. If you stay diligent, you will emerge out of it successful.

Finally, market your business as much as you can. People have to know about your product. People actually have awesome products and services, but no one knows about them. Get your name out there and be nice to people. With a little patience and sacrifice, the fruits of your labor will slowly began to flourish.

That was great advice Chris! Thanks for those golden nuggets of wisdom. I’m a sci-fi lover so I’m eager for you to share with us what your book all about?

I am a novelist and I want people to read my stories and have a great time reading them. My new book ORIGINS is a science fiction thriller about an ancient artifact that may hold the key to the creation of everything we know...including God himself.

The humans are battling an alien race that will eventually take over the galaxy if they can not stop them for their quest for this artifact. The story is about love mystery, betrayal filled with intense battles and interesting characters. It’s Indiana Jones meets Star Trek.

This definitely sounds like my kind of sci-fi thriller. I can’t wait to see you turn this book into a movie for the big screen. How can you be reached if someone is interested in purchasing your book or hiring you to speak?

People can go to www.chrislaird.net to purchase my book and learn more about me. You can find me on Instagram at @chrislairdscifi. My Facebook page is facebook.com/chrislairdscifi. My book is available on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, booksamillion.com and Lulu.com.