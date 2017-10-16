Author Jeevan Brown is a leading Millennial Inspiration

Jeevan Brown, Author of A Lesson Learned has been inspiring youth and young adults in high schools and colleges throughout the country. The Washington, DC Metropolitan area native began captivating others through his writing during his undergrad tenure at HBCU, Johnson C. Smith University. Brown, since has been featured on different media outlets and has graced stages as the Keynote speaker and in recent, the commencement speaker at his Alma mater Charles H. Flowers High School. A Lesson Learned, since released has been picked up at different Colleges and Universities including Morgan State, Livingstone College and Bowie State University.

Brown is on a mission to improve retention rates, increase discussion and community in different schools and platforms throughout the nation. Brown shares that he is called to Millennials, Generation Z, high school students and collegiate’s.

Brown is changing lives as he uplifts and empowers readers not to be stuck on the past but to look forward to the future . “Get up and go on with your life. Years from now you won’t remember half of the stuff you’re going through right now.” Likewise, Brown encourages readers to create meaningful and purposeful relationships, “Find somebody who can pour into you as much as you pour into them. You don’t want to become drained.”-Brown

“There are no losses in life just lessons learned. Every experience, trial, and pain teaches us something we never knew about ourselves.”- Brown A Lesson Learned is based on true events, the stories are uncut and raw, funny and emotional says Brown. Topics range from near death experiences, drugs, racism, finances, fashion, relationships and more. Since the release of the book, colleges and universities have been picking up this