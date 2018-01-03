Author Pethral Daniels Levels The Playing Field for Job Seekers in Her New Book, "How To Get The Job: Basic Dos and Don'ts of Applying for a Job"

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard someone say that looking and applying for jobs is a full-time job, I’m sure I’d have a couple thousand dollars in the bank. As much as I’d like that statement to be false, it’s true. One would think that in a day and age where the internet makes it easier to search for the perfect career, it would be a breeze for one to land their dream position; but it seems as if with the rise of technology, the state of unemployment is on the rocks.

Personally, before I decided to become a full-time entrepreneur, I spent countless hours on job sites and company web pages browsing job descriptions and applying for numerous positions. I’ve had my resume critiqued and edited by government employees, human resource rock stars and even used a job hunting site, but at the end of my activity, I’ve rarely received calls back from the jobs I really wanted. Many times, I had to question my abilities and ask, “Just how qualified am I?” After questioning my own genius due to a lack of responsiveness from employers, I sought out to seek answers.

Career Coaching Expert, Award-Winning Business Owner and Certified Human Resources Professional, Pethral Daniels, has leveled the playing field for job seekers in her newest book, “How to Get The Job: Basic Dos and Don’ts of Applying for a Job.” In this short power-packed read, Daniels shares with her readers in what I’ve coined the “Three Rs of Job Hunting”: Relationships, Resumes and Readiness. Pethral fluently gives up the goods that determine whether a job-seeker will land a job or if they’ll have to continue seeking. And while it may seem like it to some, job hunting is not rocket science but it is a process. In reading Pethral’s book of tips and implementing the nuggets of what to do and what not to do as a job candidate, one is sure to be a few steps closer to landing the job they need and desire.

Purposely Created Publishing

Here are three tips I’ve pulled from her genius:

1. Job seeking is a good way to build relationships with recruiters and other professionals.

Daniels writes that “relationship building is the most important piece” of the puzzle when it comes to working with a recruiter. Relationships allow one to see past the surface level of others to extract information that may be valuable in the recruiting process or in the future for career matriculation.

2. A resume is half of the presentation.

Most job-seekers focus on having a well-written and formatted resume. Pethral encourages candidates to think forward to the interview phase of the process so that they do not stumble when asked questions that aren’t so cut and dry.

3. Be ready and prepared for a review and response from a recruiter about any public information.

Daniels points to the idea of staying as professional as possible in social media usage. A hiring manager does not want to take a risk on someone who may not fit into their company’s culture based on their personal happenings. Protect your professionalism by using discretion while on the hunt for your new position.