Author Q&A with Novelist Michael John Sullivan

One author who has made a name for himself in both the traditional and independent publishing world is Michael John Sullivan. His breakout novel, Necessary Heartbreak (Simon and Schuster, 2010), lead the way for four more novels. But, the road to novelist wasn’t a traditional one for Sullivan, who found himself homeless six months after earning his journalism degree.

Each night, he took to a seat on a New York City subway and began writing, thus his novels, Necessary Heartbreak, Everybody’s Daughter, and The Greatest Gift emerged from the dank depths of the New York City subways and into the hands of hungry readers everywhere.

Sullivan rode the E train each night for almost a month when relatives offered to take him in. Life turned for the better and he spent the next twenty years raising his two daughters while working at home. In 2007, Sullivan dived into the notes he wrote on the E train and began writing Necessary Heartbreak: A Novel of Faith and Forgiveness, which was later published by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint in April 2010 and went on to be named by the Library Journal as one of the best books in 2010. Everybody’s Daughter was published by The Story Plant in 2012 and was named one of the best stories by The Examiner. The last book in the series, The Greatest Gift, was published by The Story Plant in 2014.

His latest novel, The Girl in the Second World (PathBinder Publishing, 2017), takes a new turn in Sullivan’s repertoire of books. I reached out to Sullivan to let readers in on this new, emotional novel.

HH: How did you come up with the idea of The Girl in the Second World?

MJS: I have thought long and hard, in a very scientific way, on the consequences of many aspects of how we treat each other. At first, I wondered during the thousands of wars this planet has engaged in, was there one or two or several people who would have made a significant contribution to mankind if we haven't been so brutal to each other. Millions upon millions have died so senselessly. What would some of them have done to make their mark? What about the offspring from their lives? Would they have made a difference?

HH: You have approached discussing a tough issue, one that divides, one that is controversial. Why take the risk?

MJS: I didn't see it as a risk or controversial in the way I presented the emotional issues associated with such a poignant and tough decision. Being a father of two and a work, stay at home dad, I got to share in the two greatest gifts I will ever have. And I remember seeing the ultrasound of my first daughter, and seeing that heartbeat so early in the process. It was overwhelming. So beautiful. A miracle. It changed my view on how I saw life.

HH: What is your ultimate goal of this story?

MJS: It's a reflection of the incredibly important decisions we all have to make in our lives. They are not easy. I do not present it as a black and white issue. I give each emotional aspect of a situation a great deal of sensitivity and emotional respect.

But, my ultimate goal is to give a voice for the souls who have never had a voice, never had a chance to make their mark, have their moment, or perhaps be the shining light amongst the darkness in your human world.

I was seeking kindness and love in my own heart in writing this story.

HH: How did you research this? You also have memory loss and dementia a big part of your story.

MJS: I listened. To everyone. To those who have gone through such an emotional decision. I have come out a better person by listening.

I've listened to nurses talk about the people they treat who are battling dementia. The nurses who dedicate themselves every day in providing care for those discarded by society.

So, in retrospect, I've listened to the true heroes of this world. It helped me write a better story.