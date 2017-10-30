Author Raquel Dania Shares Her New Christian Book "Dear Worshiper" And The Inspiration Behind Her Message

Hi Raquel! I’m excited to be sharing your story with our readers. Congratulations on publishing your latest book “Dear Worshiper”. What made you take the leap into writing this new book?

As a Christian, I experienced a season in my life where I felt like I could not connect with the foundation of my identity as a Christian. This was happening because of a physical ailment I was suffering from. Somewhere in that phase, I decided to get myself out of that rut by leaning on the foundation of something I think every Christian’s life should be grounded by, and that’s praise and worship to God.

I started writing notes to myself in my iPad about how to better myself based on this very subject. Then one day over breakfast, I received a jolt of encouragement from a writer-peer of mine who motivated me to take a leap of faith to start combining my notes about praise and worship into a full book. I decided to call the book “Dear Worshiper” based on the context of the fact that the notes I’d been writing started off as letters to myself.

Showing gratitude is such an important life principle. I love that you decided to share something so intimate with the world so that it may inspire others. What were the biggest initial hurdles to writing Dear Worshiper and how did you overcome them?

My first big initial hurdle to writing Dear Worshiper came from the laziness of my comfort zone and the fact that I didn’t even think anyone would even be interested in reading a book that could aid them in their worship and devotional time. But it eventually hit me that if I needed to be writing these things for myself, there could be no way that I’m the only Christian in the world facing such a problem!

Also, I knew there weren’t many readily accessible books about building yourself up through worship and devotional time available in stores or on Amazon. I knew this, because I was searching for such a book so that I could read it for myself. Since I couldn’t find one, I decided to write one! Basically, I overcame that initial hurdle of being shy to write and release this book by reminding myself that there are people out there like me who need it.

You are a woman after my own heart. You created your own lane. You used your struggle to create something that helped you grow and will help others in their faith walk as well. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to the topic of your book?

Tip #1: Remind yourself that the majority of the battles we face start and end in our mind.

Tip #2: Remind yourself that there is only One who is the source of everything.

Tip #3: Know that peace-of-mind and happiness are both things that should belong to you, things you do deserve, and things you are entitled to!

Raquel those are really powerful tips. Thank you for sharing. Success means lots of things to lots of people. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

In my opinion, success means happiness. There are a lot of people who are successful, but can’t find happiness. There are even more people who fight every day in an attempt to one day become successful, literally, at the expense of their own happiness.

And the old folks would always say, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul?” In everything we are doing in this life, there needs to be balance.

Balance is key for sure. With you being such a go-getter woman, how do you create balance in the everyday hustle and bustle? What do you do to recharge when you’re feeling drained?

That’s obviously an easy one. When you read the book you will find out, with details! (laughs)

Okay, that’s fair. Everyone will need to purchase the book to find out how to recharge and find balance the “Rocky” way (*wink*). If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

The charity I would always give to would be my church, because it is staunchly committed to spiritually and physically bettering the lives of people all over the world: encouraging the broken, feeding the hungry, and loving the lost. Charity gets no better than that.

And as they say, “Charity starts at home”. How can you be reached if someone wants to get in contact with you?

To get in touch with me, you can email me directly at rockydania@gmail.com. For information and updates about the book, Dear Worshiper, you can visit my blog at rockydania.blogspot.com.