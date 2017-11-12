Author Shalah Collins to Appear at In Arms Reach Giveaway

In Arms Reach (IAR), a non-profit organization located in Harlem that serves low income children and families with a special focus on children of incarcerated parents, has invited Brooklyn author Shalah Collins to the Sophie Davis CUNY Medical School where they will host (IAR’S) after school program for a giveaway of her new book Rascalville, which highlights the resiliency and grit kids need to have to endure potential hardships they may face throughout their childhood.

In addition, Melanin Moments LLC will be participating in a giveaway of their signature Melanin Santa products to empower and incite holiday cheer.

The Rascalville and Melanin Moments giveaway will take place at the City College In Arm’s Reach After School Program site on Wednesday November 15, 2017 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Collins will be giving out free signed copies of her book to age appropriate children of the In Arms Reach after school STEM enrichment program. In the book Rascalville, the main character along with his friends, endure a traumatic experience in childhood. Many children of In Arms Reach experience childhood trauma themselves, or can identify with the character’s experience. IAR and the author’s objective is to demonstrate to the children, that if they have resiliency and grit in the face of adversity, they will be able to navigate life’s many challenges.

“The connection to loss and or trauma that many children in under-sourced communities face, including mass incarceration and the forgotten victims of children of incarcerated parents is applicable to the loss the main character faces, and so are the lessons of strength”, says Terrence Stevens CEO and founder of IAR.

Shalah Collins will discuss her book and conduct an interactive workshop with the children sharing her personal experiences with resiliency. “The most valuable lesson children can learn from Rascalville, is that even when we are hurting, and our hearts are heavy with pain, we still have to continue making strides to move forward, because that is what life calls on us to do,” says author Shalah Collins.

The Melanin Santa product give-away are equally important and a bold statement to challenge diversity in mainstream America. For centuries, America Santa have been displayed as a big belly Caucasian man with a beard in a jolly red jump, but a melanin-deficient Santa remains the default in commercials, mall casting calls, and movies. Isn’t it time that our image of Santa serve and reflect the ethic group of all the children he delights each Christmas? The unique products are available while stock supplies last. Be sure to get your special gift-wrap at Melanin Moments online superstore.

About Shalah Collins

Shalah Collins was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, which she considers one of the coolest neighborhoods in New York City. For her, Williamsburg holds the blueprint of many childhood memories, and contributes to her depiction of Urban living in New York City. Shalah comes from a large family where laughter, comedy, and big adventures were a staple in her home. It is through these lenses and rich neighborhood history, where her stories begin. Her love of children and great sense of humor, have been the driving force and inspiration for writing children’s books. She pays tribute in her initial installment “Rascalville”, to her late mother Margaret, whose dream was to write children’s books when she retired.

About In Arms Reach INC. In Arms Reach Inc. (IAR) is a non-profit 501c3 organization, at The Sophie Davis CUNY School of Medicine which focuses on servicing at-risk youth, primarily children with incarcerated, parent(s). Located on the campus of the City College University of New York, IAR not only provides one-on-one mentoring, but also after-school tutoring, college preparation courses, creative development through art and music and free prison visitation services. IAR’s ultimate goal is to bring high-quality Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics educational opportunities so that underserved children will be exposed to learning STEM through our partnership with CCNY. To learn more, please visit, http://inarmsreach.net/

