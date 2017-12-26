Mark Nepo, Contributor
Authority of Being

12/26/2017 12:53 pm ET

The sun doesn’t stop shining

because some of us are blind.

The birds don’t stop singing

because some of us are deaf.

The heart doesn’t stop loving

because some of us are afraid.

What lets the flower in the forest

bloom though no one is watching?

A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, describe one quality you were born with which no one gave you and no one can take away.

This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.

