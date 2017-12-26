Authority of Being

The sun doesn’t stop shining
because some of us are blind.
The birds don’t stop singing
because some of us are deaf.
The heart doesn’t stop loving
because some of us are afraid.
What lets the flower in the forest
bloom though no one is watching?
A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, describe one quality you were born with which no one gave you and no one can take away.
This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.
For more poetry for the soul, click here.
For more by Mark Nepo, click here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.