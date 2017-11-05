Ambient and salaciously spirited, high energy duo, Automatik Eden has the artistry, the talent and the look to crest more than a huge buzz in the music industry. With their titanic electro rock sound, compelling lyrics and alluring visual fascination, it is no surprise that their first single from their debut album, "Madland", via Spectra Music Group, charted on Billboard's Hot Singles Sales Chart at #12.

Composed of David Crocco, on guitar, vocals, bass, drums, and keys and Cela Scott on vocals and guitar, the faction has managed to create a distinct sound while defying the usual electronic rock, yet engendering a new one which is listener friendly. Together they passionately write their music together, both influenced by the music of David Bowie and Prince.

Aside from music, Cela is an actor and has appeared on the online show "Star Trek Renegades", while David is the owner of an audio post-production company which is responsible for mixing TV hits including: "Behind the Music", "Punk'd" and "United States of America".

I spoke with the two and found them authentically genuine, vibrantly excited about their career and a blast to speak with...

I love the glam and sparkle of your "look".

David: We have fun with it. Grunge came around, and I think it was really important for the time. I think it's time to cycle around and have some fun again. We are big Bowie fans.

I can tell. So who writes the music?

David: We both do. It comes in different ways as well. Sometimes we truly sit down together and really work on music and lyrics completely together from one note to the next. Other times Cela might come up with a song pretty well done, I'll have some tweaks, like let's get to the chorus quicker or vice versa, or she will come up with a nice harmony part. Generally speaking every single song we definitely have a hand in together.

Sounds like a lot of fun.

David: It is. It's an interesting way of working and it allows a different approach too. It's kind of cool.

How long are you together?

Cela: We've been doing music together with this band a couple of years. We were in a couple of different bands for a few years.

David: We've been doing music together for 8 or 9 years, but with this band, a few years.

Aside from music, do you do anything else together?

Cela: We do everything together. We're married.

David: We do married things together.

Cela: We run some businesses together.

David: Music is the way we kind of lose money. How we make money is I have a company out here that mixes audio for TV and film.

If you could have your ultimate stage fantasy, what would you want to happen?

David: Can we bring Prince and Bowie back to life?

Yes, you can resurrect them for the purpose of this question.

David: For me, they've mentored us, taking us around the world with them and we wind up on a lovely tour with them where we are soaking up all of their energy. At the end of it we've got a little piece of all of them.

Cela: I definitely second that emotion. Maybe if we can hook up with the Beatles along the way and round it out. That's kind of where we start, everything else branches out from there.

So you've released this album recently?

David: Yeah, it's been about a year right now, but that's our first big one. You know how it is, it's gaining traction. It's new for everybody in every new town we go to.

Cela: We're from Los Angeles and we are based here but we've been actually getting a lot of traction in Cleveland, and we've been getting some radio play.

David: I don't know if you're familiar with the radio station WMMS. John Gorman was a real trendsetter, a huge trendsetter in the 70s. As a matter of fact he's very responsible for breaking Bryan Ferry, Roxy Music, he had a lot to do with Bowie....that station broke Rush, they broke them. He was very, very influential when we were coming out of AM and going into FM. He started this new online station that you get from an app. The listeners are growing exponentially. We went back and did a lot of pretty big shows, and they were a lot of fun. The love was certainly there.

So are you working on any new projects now?

Cela: Yeah, we are recording quite a lot lately. We are still working with our producer, and engineer. He did the last record and doing this next batch. He is Sean Beavan.

David: He did Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, .....so we've been working with him and working on the new EP right now. Not full length, the goal is to put more EPs out and then we will release a record again next year.

Seems that everyone is doing EPs because they say no one has the concentration to listen to a whole album these days.

David: It's crazy. I miss those days when my parents used to go to bed with headphones and listen to "The Dark Side of the Moon" from beginning to end.

Celo: We love the long format, and we really went for that in "Madland". It was a real journey. There are a lot of different influences represented there. It was our hope that it would be a real journey from beginning to end for the listener.

What do you enjoy most about playing live?

David: For me it’s just when you hit that groove. When it all lines up together it's kind of the thing that is unspoken when you tap into something beyond yourself. When you're playing with other players it's an unspoken thing, and then you have an audience that connects with it as well. There are a lot of things that can go wrong and you're not tapping into that but when you do and the people are there with you it's just so much fun. Your mind turns off and you're there. That's the reason we all got into music. That's the reason I got into music for sure. Again it was that kind of music in a longer form so that the musicians have the ability to express themselves and take you on this journey, you can turn off the world for a minute.

Is there anything else that you want to discuss that I haven't brought up?