Ava DuVernay Joins Superhero Universe To Direct DC's 'New Gods' Movie

Ava DuVernay is taking on the world of superheroes: She has just signed to direct a new film in the DC Extended Universe.

The movie will be called “New Gods” and is based on the DC Comics series of the same name that first came out in 1971.

The eponymous New Gods are “natives of the twin planets of New Genesis and Apokolips,” according to Variety. The magazine describes New Genesis as “an idyllic planet ruled by the Highfather” and Apokolips as “a dystopia filled with machinery and fire pits ruled by the tyrant Darkseid.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Ava DuVernay once said that New God Big Barda was her favorite superhero.

DuVernay most recently directed the fantasy film “A Wrinkle in Time,” starring Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and others. Her work on that movie made her the first woman of color in Hollywood to direct a live-action film with a production budget of at least $100 million. She was also director of the historical drama “Selma” and the Oscar-nominated documentary “13th.”

Last year’s blockbuster success “Wonder Woman” marked the first time a woman ― in that case, Patty Jenkins ― had helmed a superhero film in the DC Universe. So it only makes sense that DC would hire a powerhouse like DuVernay to follow suit.

Jenkins even tweeted at DuVernay to thank her for “A Wrinkle in Time,” and the two exchanged kind words. DuVernay said she looked forward to seeing Jenkins “around the block.”

Designed #WRINKLEINTIME especially for our young ones, Patty. So his response thrills me. Thanks for taking your sweet boy. Look forward to seeing you around the block soon, lady. xo https://t.co/3MUGPV8fHH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 15, 2018

As for DuVernay’s possible comic book prowess, she’s already proven she’s a fan ― particularly of New Gods. She tweeted last year that Big Barda, a New God, was her favorite superhero character:

