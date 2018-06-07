Earlier on Wednesday, Giuliani had questioned the credibility of former adult film star Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, based on “the business [she] was in.”

“Mr. Giuliani is an absolute pig for making those comments, he’s basically stating that women that engage in the adult film industry, or other forms of pornography, don’t have reputations and are not entitled to respect,” Avenatti said on CNN.

“I certainly hope that we are not going to reach a place where Rudy Giuliani is going to be the police that is going to decide which women deserve respect or not. His comments are piggish, they are outrageous, especially in today’s day and age, and he should be fired immediately by the president,” he added. “And if the president doesn’t fire him as his personal attorney and condones this behavior, I think it’s disgusting and it’s an outrage.”

Avenatti was responding to comments Giuliani made while attending the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv. When Giuliani was asked about Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump in 2006, he said:

I don’t believe Stormy Daniels... The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. Secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation. I may be old-fashioned, I don’t know.

Avenatti doubled down on his response to Giuliani’s bold statements on Twitter Wednesday night, saying that he would put Daniels’ character up against Giuliani’s “any day of the week.”

