Michael Avenatti Sends Out Call For Info On Rudy Giuliani's Porn Habits

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has tweeted a call for help in his hunt for information about Rudy Giuliani’s porn-watching habits.

Avenatti has promised to keep confidential the identity of whoever can supply the goods.

I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 9, 2018

Avenatti issued the Twitter plea in the wake of controversial comments by Donald Trump’s attorney about Daniels, an adult film star. Giuliani said last week that Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — could not be respected or trusted to tell the truth about her alleged affair with Trump because she “sells her body for sexual exploitation.” He didn’t discuss his attitude about the credibility of porn customers.

Giuliani’s client, the president, has appeared in three Playboy videos, and in an interview with his current wife, Melania, who posed for a steamy photo spread, in British GQ.

Avenatti called Giuliani a “pig.” He added: “I certainly hope that we are not going to reach a place where Rudy Giuliani is going to be the police who is going to decide which women deserve respect or not.”