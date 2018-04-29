Trumpers Can't Shake Him. Avenatti Photobombs Kellyanne Conway.

Donald Trump and his crew can’t seem to dodge Stormy Daniels’ telegenic attorney Michael Avenatti. He didn’t have anything to say to CNN Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner about romantic entanglements involving his client — but he did engineer a slick photobomb of Kellyanne Conway.

It happened while Conway was talking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about Trump’s bright future. “I predict confidently that next year he’ll have more great economic and security news to tell,” she says on the video — as pal Sarah Huckabee Sanders tries to keep her cool during the smirking Avenatti’s photobomb.

Check out the look on his face above.

Avenatti was a guest of The Associated Press; he said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, turned down several invitations and skipped the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He tweeted that he met Conway at a party the night before, and they had a “spirited” discussion.