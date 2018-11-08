'Avengers 4' Co-Director Joe Russo Says We May Not See A Trailer This Year

Say it ain’t so, Joe.

While participating in an Instagram Q&A session, Joe Russo, the co-director of Marvel’s highly anticipated and still-untitled “Avengers 4” film, revealed a bit of what to expect from the follow-up to “Infinity War.” The most surprising reveal during the interview might be when we’ll see a trailer.

“You may or may not see it before the calendar turns 2019,” Russo said.

The trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” came out in November 2017, and the film was released April 27 (its original release date was May 4). Similarly, “Avengers 4″ is scheduled to come out May 3, 2019, so people have just assumed a teaser would come out this month, but now that’s up in the air.

Russo was also asked if the stakes would be higher in the next “Avengers” film. “Absolutely,” he said. “One hundred percent. I mean, the highest of any of the films to date. Without question.” That’s quite a statement given that the stakes in “Infinity War” were the death of half of all life in the universe.

Russo also revealed that, though they’re only halfway through the editing process, the current runtime for the film is about three hours. He says that might not hold, but if it does it would make it the longest Marvel movie ever made.