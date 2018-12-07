If you were expecting unicorns and rainbows in the eagerly awaited “Avengers 4” trailer, you’ve come to the wrong place.

Marvel released the preview of “Avengers: Endgame” (yep, that’s the title) early Friday, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man got things off to a dark start by intoning, “Part of the journey is the end.”

The sense of foreboding doesn’t lighten up much from there, as others in the Marvel gang issue ominous proclamations about the battle ahead in the perfect appetite-whetter for the film’s rescheduled April opening.