'Avengers' Cast Has A 'Brady Bunch' Singalong And It's A Marvel

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and the rest of the gang heroically filled up those squares ― and some even flexed real vocal muscle in this clever parody.

They summed up their union perfectly, singing: “So then one day all the heroes were assembled/to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch/and this group was labeled the Avengers/that’s the way we all became the Marvel Bunch.”