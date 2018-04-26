ENTERTAINMENT
04/26/2018 08:37 am ET

'Avengers' Cast Has A 'Brady Bunch' Singalong And It's A Marvel

The clever parody hilariously summed up their heroic history.
By Ron Dicker

The cast of “Avengers: Infinity War” sang their own version of “The Brady Bunch” opening on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and the rest of the gang heroically filled up those squares ― and some even flexed real vocal muscle in this clever parody.

They summed up their union perfectly, singing: “So then one day all the heroes were assembled/to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch/and this group was labeled the Avengers/that’s the way we all became the Marvel Bunch.”

Check out the clip above.

