'Avengers: Infinity War' Bloopers And Gags Are Destructively Funny

“Avengers: Infinity War” wasn’t all ― spoiler alert! ― death and destruction.
Like just about every Marvel flick, “Infinity War” had loads of jokes, including some gags and bloopers that didn’t appear on the big screen. However, these cuts will be featured in the DVD/Blu-ray release, which comes out this week.
Marvel unveiled a few clips to whet the Hulk-sized appetites of “Avengers” fans:
The home video release also promises deleted and extended scenes, audio commentary and a handful of other special features.
