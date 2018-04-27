ENTERTAINMENT
04/27/2018 12:43 pm ET

'Avengers: Infinity War' Preview Brings In A Marvel Record $39 Million

This Marvel movie is setting itself up to be a box office juggernaut.
headshot
By Andy McDonald
Marvel Studios

Thursday’s midnight showing of “Avengers: Infinity War” is officially Marvel’s most profitable preview night ever, according to Box Office Mojo

The movie, the culmination of 10 years of Marvel filmmaking, brought in $39 million Thursday night domestically. That’s more than the early showings for “Captain America: Civil War” ($25M), “Black Panther” ($25.2M), or “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($27.6M).

In “Infinity War,” the Marvel universe’s most dangerous villain, Thanos, is searching for all six of the legendary infinity stones. Each stone, somehow mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the last decade, controls an aspect of the universe: power, space, time, soul, mind, and reality.

If Thanos gets his hands on all six, he’s basically a god. And only the Avengers stand in his way.

“Avengers: Infinity War” officially hits theaters Friday. Analysts say it could gross a mind-blowing $500 million globally at the box office this weekend.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Box Office Avengers Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe
'Avengers: Infinity War' Preview Brings In A Marvel Record $39 Million
CONVERSATIONS