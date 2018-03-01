Assemble! 'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Coming Out A Week Early

The Avengers are assembling a week earlier than expected.

Marvel Studios announced Thursday that the highly anticipated superhero team-up movie “Avengers: Infinity War” will hit theaters on April 27, instead of its original May 4 premiere date.

The film studio’s official Twitter account revealed the news in a playful back-and-forth with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the franchise.

After taking the temperature about fans’ excitement for the film on social media, the actor tweeted at Marvel, asking if there was any chance he possibly could see the movie earlier.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Ask and ye shall receive, because what followed was an exchange nailing down when he could see the film and with whom. Turns out, it’s with the entire world and sooner than anyone had anticipated.

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Finally, Marvel revealed a new poster for the film confirming the updated release date, which prompted Downey Jr. to tweet in celebration, “You guys wanted it. You got it.”

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.



Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

You guys wanted it. You got it. See you there April 27th. pic.twitter.com/DsllNH2ko6 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Fans of the franchise immediately lost all semblance of chill on social media, relishing in the news that they were that much closer to seeing the film in theaters.

WE GET TO SEE INFINITY WAR ON APRIL 27 INSTEAD AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/g6rS6H5d4f — talia (@spjdeyholland) March 1, 2018

Black Panther in February, A Wrinkle in Time in March, now Infinity War in April?! Let me breathe!!!



jk I wanted this this is exactly what I wanted — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) March 1, 2018

*cancels may 4th plans, cancels prior april 27th plans, also cancels all plans from now until april 27th just in case* https://t.co/DDEYktllbD — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 1, 2018

It’s unclear exactly why Marvel chose to move up the film’s release date, but it gives the film its best shot at weeks-long box office domination ahead of competing blockbusters “Deadpool 2” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which hit theaters in May.