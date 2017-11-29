'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Solves Major Marvel Mysteries

The new “Avengers” trailer has gone to infinity and beyond.

The teaser for the first installment of the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” movies has finally been released after some footage debuted at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. It’s pretty awesome.

In the video, we see a ton of superheroes meet up: Captain America (Chris Evans) is now bearded and in a new, dark, emo-looking suit; Thor is with the Guardians of the Galaxy; Vision (Paul Bettany) might’ve just been killed in front of our eyes; and Thanos (Josh Brolin) shows up to completely stomp everybody.

All of this is interspersed with a slew of action scenes and a giant battle in what we can assume is Wakanda from the jungle setting. But what really caught our attention were the Marvel mysteries the footage casually solves.

Is Captain America still Captain America?

Nah, it doesn’t look like it.

As “Infinity War” directors, the Russo brothers, previously told HuffPost, when Captain America dropped his shield in “Captain America: Civil War,” the gesture did in fact signal that the hero is seemingly letting go of his old identity.

It remains to be seen if he’ll take on the moniker “Nomad,” which he does at one point in the comics.

Loki mystery solved on the low key.

In the latest “Thor” movie, we’re left wondering whether Loki takes the Tesseract from Asgard, only getting a scene of him eyeing it in Odin’s vault.

The new “Avengers” trailer appears to confirm the God of Mischief was up to his gosh-darn tricks. Gosh darn it! One scene shows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) holding the Infinity Stone and handing it to someone (possibly Thanos). This also might answer how Thanos’ ship apparently finds Thor and Loki at the end of “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Peter Parker is confirmed to have Spidey sense.

Like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) with her blonde hairdo and Captain America with his emo lumberjack vibe, Spider-Man has a new look in the trailer, too, sporting an upgraded suit. The hero’s powers are on full display as well, with his arm hairs springing up during a scene on a bus, apparently confirming Spider-Man’s Spidey sense.

Will everyone die?

Probably. Like we said, Vision might’ve died right there in the trailer.

When Thanos talks about “balance,” that could be a reference to a comic story plot line in “Infinity Gauntlet,” when Death, after sensing an imbalance in the universe, tasks Thanos with killing a bunch of people.

Spoiler alert! In that story, basically all the Avengers are killed, at least for a bit.

Plus, the official synopsis sent by Disney says: “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all” ... aka they’re gonna die.