Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor And Hawkeye Got Matching Tattoos

Some of the original Avengers have made a permanent commitment to one another: They got matching tattoos!

Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow, Chris Evans, aka Captain America, Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, and Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, each got the Avengers’ logo intertwined with a “6.”

Downey and Evans shared the details of their new ink on social media:

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on May 7, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on May 7, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Mark Ruffalo, aka the Hulk, opted out.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Downey told Entertainment Weekly. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo.”

“We just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk,” Evans tweeted.

Thanks for the ink, Joshua Lorde!(and for letting all of us maim you in return) Love to @RobertDowneyJr @Renner4Real @chrishemsworth Scarlett (we just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mNtJ6xCyOP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 8, 2018

Downey said Johansson came up with the idea for the tattoo and got one in New York with Evans. He also said he had to bully Chris Hemsworth into getting his. Apparently Hemsworth, unlike Ruffalo, could be swayed.

The five Avengers even took part in tattooing the tattoo artist who did all of the work on the superheroes.

“Each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us,” Downey said.