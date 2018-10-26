'Avengers 4' Actor Essentially Confirms Fans' Flashback Theory About Sequel

What we don’t know about the upcoming “Avengers” sequel far outweighs what we do, given how seriously Marvel takes secrecy surrounding its universe.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing what happens after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (spoiler alert!) when a good chunk of the superhero squad dissolves into a pile of ash by the film’s end.

Multiple films with the dearly departed crime fighters have already been announced, including “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and the newly delayed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” so we know they’ll be back in some form. Many have suspected that time travel will be used to revisit key moments from films past to reverse big bad Thanos’ devastating snap that eliminated half of universe’s population.

Actor Frank Grillo aka Crossbones, Hydra agent and thorn in Captain America’s side across multiple Marvel movies, confirmed that flashbacks will be used in the untitled “Avengers 4,” giving some credence to the prevailing fan theory.

“He makes an appearance in the next ‘Avengers’ movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said on his character during a recent UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

Crossbones met his end in “Captain America: Civil War” after detonating a deadly bomb, but he’s already been confirmed to appear in the “Infinity War” follow-up.

Here’s what we already know about “Avengers 4”: leaked photos from the set that surfaced earlier this year appear to show Chris Evans sporting his Captain America uniform circa 2012 in a set that resembled the climactic Battle of New York from the first superhero team-up film.

Paul Rudd’s “Ant-Man,” who made his debut after the inaugural “Avengers” film, was also spotted, leading many to believe that time travel via the Quantum Realm could be the key to reuniting the heroes once again. Other theories include the all-powerful time stone and Binarily Augmented Retro-Framing, tech introduced by Iron Man that allows the user to revisit traumatic memories of the past.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced the film officially wrapped earlier this month with a cryptic photo that no one has been able to decipher yet.

Evans also bade farewell to the franchise in a heartwarming tweet weeks ago, writing that he was “eternally grateful” for the opportunity and fueling fans’ speculation that he will perish in the sequel.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans said. Perhaps some of these secrets will be revealed when the trailer for the film drops before the end of the year.