NBA Player Avery Bradley Paid Accuser To Stay Quiet About Sexual Assault Allegation

Detroit Pistons player Avery Bradley paid a woman to keep quiet after she accused him of sexual assault earlier this year, TMZ reported Friday.

The woman ― who is a reality TV star ― says Bradley assaulted her this past May after she passed out from drinking while the two were in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time, Bradley was on the Boston Celtics, who were playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland for the Eastern Conference Finals. He was traded to the Pistons in July 2017.

Bradley’s attorney, Brian Wolf, told TMZ his client did nothing wrong, and simply entered into the confidentiality agreement with the woman to “protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family.” Wolf did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

TMZ did not report the final number of the settlement, but said negotiations went as high as $400,000.

Confidentiality agreements are not unusual in cases of alleged sexual harassment and assault, especially in workplaces. After dozens of women came forward this year to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, many people spoke out about how such agreements can silence victims and enable more abuse.

Others believe a victim should have the right to choose to enter a confidentiality agreement if that person wishes, and say they can help victims get larger monetary awards.