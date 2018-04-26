Avicii's Family Releases Statement Saying The DJ 'Could Not Go On Any Longer'

“This was obviously the hardest decision of my life so far. But so far it has paid off tremendously in terms of well-being for me,” he said at the time. “I’m happier than I have been in a very, very long time. Stress-free more than I have been in a very long time. I can’t say I’m never going to have a show again. I just don’t think I’m going to go back to the touring life.”

At the time of his death, Avicii was working on new music. Geffen Records’ executive Neil Jacobson told Variety was it was the DJ’s “best music in years, honestly,” calling the unreleased album “incredible, magical music.”