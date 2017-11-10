Award Winning Movie, Release Screens In Atlanta

From the one-word title, one could make a series of assumptions on what this film is really about. Looking at the movie poster, one’s imagination ping-pongs left, right and side-to-side. After watching the Release trailer—one scours (even stalks) the internet to find out when and where they can see the plot play all the way out. Got a minute and forty nine seconds? Of course you do! View the trailer HERE.

Photo Credit: Release, the movie

Apparent by the movie poster being adorned with countless laurels, this film has rightfully earned its respect. Directed by Edward Varnie, the film has locked in 7 independent film festival awards—and they’re still going strong with the November Lonestar Film Festival.

So, about the film you ask?

Jackie Renee Robinson (Rosalinda) opens the film with a strong performance—one that only a well-trained actress could pull off. Without spoiling things, I’ll just say that I saw firsthand how an actress can act, without using many words—and still make huge impact on the storyline. This sister took her role and ran with it—and you don’t want to leave her side. J.R. Adduci (Jared) is the character that everyone loves to hate. Like really hate, even more than everyone hates Chris. But to make sense, the story needs him. You’ll see why. Lauren Karaman (Ariana) plays a complex, seemingly troubled woman who’s life is a not-so-fun rollercoaster. Her character plays an instrumental role that you don't see coming. Antonio De Graffenreaidt (Burnett) has a simultaneously light and dark role—that forces the main character to make a life-changing decision.

“This film gave us an opportunity to voice our opinions; not to create division, but to spark conversation.” —Varnie on his hopes for the film's impact.

Photo Credit: Kelly Thompson Behind the scenes

From the brains of Edward and co-writer and co-producer, Graham Waldrop, this script dug deep to take a plot and twist it, then twist it again, and then one more time for good measure. With two women as leads, it’s like these guys tapped into a creative emergency reserve tank to develop the multi-layer characters brought to life by the cast. Along with Waldrop, the film’s co-producer Alexa Reass took all of the pieces and made them one solid, future award-winning story (insert girl-power fist pumping here).

The post-movie Q&A session (moderated by Rasheed Cottman) with the cast and crew was awesome. I recorded it for your viewing pleasure. Disclaimer: I’ve got no moviemaking skills under my belt, hence the shaky parts but, trust me, you want this front row experience right HERE. Hearing straight from the major players was amazing. To get on-the-spot commentary is priceless and it was fun to see Jackie and Lauren as themselves—which was a complete 180 from Rosalinda and Ariana. Currently, Jackie has a role the Netflix series, Mindhunters and Lauren’s modeling career has taken off with Max Mara and Christian Siriano under her belt.

Photo Credit: Clorissa Wright L to R: Jackie, Edward, Lauren, Alexa, Graham

Edward, Alexa and Graham really hit the nail on the head with Release. I think it’s safe to say that they’re building a movie powerhouse in the south’s new “Hollywood” hub. The trio is working on projects together and individually. This isn’t their first successful run together and Lord willing, this is far, far from the last. Other people instrumental to making this body of work complete were cinematographer Daniel Satinoff and editor Marquis C. Mosley.

Shot in Atlanta, the film runs 85 minutes and is a must-see. Follow the movie’s journey and festival insights on Instagram at: @Release_Movie