Award-winning Pharmacist Dr. Garvey R. Pinkston II Shares His Tips For Success In The Healthcare Industry

An interview with Dr. Garvey R. Pinkston II who shares his inspiration for following his family's legacy.

Pharmacist Dr. Garvey R. Pinkston II

Q: Hi Dr. Pinkston! I’m thrilled to be interviewing you today and sharing your story with our readers. Your family's history in the healthcare industry is traced back to Ocala Florida. How did your family's legacy impact your decision to establish your pharmacy?

My family's legacy had a noticeable impact on my decision to establish Southern Hills Pharmacy. Our history in the healthcare industry can be traced back to Pinkston Drugs in my hometown of Ocala Florida, where my grandfather and my great uncle established a successful pharmacy prominently located on a bustling street in the city.

Pinkston Drugs was able to serve African American customers that couldn't get service elsewhere during the civil rights civil rights era. The pharmacy was a famous business in our community getting patients throughout the entire state of Florida. My family's legacy had such a profound impact on my life, observing the effect that they had not only on their patients, but also their communities. I am forever appreciative of the opportunity to learn from such great leaders in the industry.

Q: Wow! What an inspiring story. Your family legacy runs deep and is woven into American History. It’s great to see you continue in those footsteps. What goals did you envision for your business?

My first goal was to create a world-class family oriented business, my next was to always focus on exceptional customer service, and our last goal was to employ the most professional pharmacist and staff in Florida. Being named the Best Local Pharmacy in South Florida by Florida.com validated our existence and substantiated our journey.

Furthermore, my original passion originated from issues that I noticed practicing in my industry. I saw that there's was a typical disparity amongst all of our practice sites. We discovered that we didn't get an excellent opportunity to interact with customers and give them the type of care that some of their situations needed or deserved. So we wanted to establish Southern Hills Pharmacy so that we could develop individual relationships with our customers.

Q: You are truly a Change Agent. You saw a need and you decided to fill that need within your community and industry. Kudos to you! Any advice for young adults interested in following your footsteps in the healthcare industry.

I would advise young people to have an incredible intellectual curiosity, also to read publications that pertain to the healthcare industry. I tell young people all the time, don't be afraid to go a level deeper to find out how something works and how you can help someone. Also, I think it's important to get involved in your community and to find opportunities to volunteer or to shadow a professional in your future field. Lastly, I would say that having a passion for helping others is not only beneficial but a necessity.

Q: Great advice! One of my mentors would say to me, “Jerica, always be curious.” And that is so true. Diving deeper and asking questions further impacts your growth and learning. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

Currently, southernhillspharmacy.com or visit our location is the best way to contact me.