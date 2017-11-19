Award-winning Player Development Expert Dr. Mark Robinson Shares His Business Story and Why Athletes Must Focus On Personal Development

Today we interview Dr. Mark Robinson, Founder and CEO of Personal Player Development. His mission is to provide training, tools and resources to sports leaders and personal players in order to help them grow on a personal level off the field, which improves their overall performance as an athlete on the field.

Q: Hi Dr. Robinson! I’m honored to interview you today, especially with all of the controversy swirling around the sports world with players exercising their free speech rights. Before we dive in to why you are an advocate for personal player development, please tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing to help sports organizations and athletes.

I am a former collegiate and international professional athlete. I attended Indiana University and played basketball for Bob Knight and during that time I developed a desire to understand what makes athletes tick. More specifically, I wanted to know why we as athletes, behaved in an entitled fashion, engaged in at-risk behavior and how success for the athlete was defined.

So I obtained a Masters in Counseling and Guidance (Mental Health Track) also from Indiana University, a doctorate from the University of Manchester (United Kingdom) both with an emphasis on counseling athletes and the personal development needs of athletes, which is the health and well-being of the athlete.

I now spend my days working with athletes and organizations on the personal development needs of athletes, visiting campuses presenting and educating athletes and providing online solutions for training helping professionals interested in working with athletes in the area of personal development.

Q: What were the biggest initial hurdles to working with athletes and organizations and how did you overcome them?

Initially, it was defining the name of the industry. The NFL, NBA and the NCAA are all trying to assist the athlete in the same manner but classify this assistance differently. However, they are all trying to provide a personal approach to a player and develop that player, resulting in the industry name Personal Player Development.

The next hurdle, which is ongoing, getting sports leadership to realize the benefits of a holistic personal player development program for an athlete’s growth and maturation process. I would also add sports organizations have not accepted the fact that if we make the athlete a better person the result is a better athlete and this equates to more wins and fewer defeats in and outside of sport.

Q: I totally agree! Personal development is very important, especially for athletes who are seen as role models and public figures. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field who offer similar services?

While I don't claim to be the oracle of all things, athlete behavior and personal player development are my areas of expertise. As a former athlete, holding degrees with focus and research on athlete behavior and the personal development needs of athletes, having authored two books on the subject of athletic identity and I engage with athletes in this industry daily. Could separate me from others in the industry.

Q: Having something you believe in and stand for is very important. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

“Make Life Your Sport”

Q: What is Personal Player Development all about?

The essence of PPD is using a personal approach to allow athletes to become the best version of themselves in the personal, social and professional development arena.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

Dr. Mark Consulting http://ppdlife.com/consulting/

The Institute for Personal Player Development http://ippdworld.com

Personal Player Development Magazine http://ppdlife.com/home-v10-magazine/

@drmarkppd Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIN