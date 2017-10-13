WEDDINGS
10/13/2017 07:43 pm ET

35 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Do Not Disappoint

These images are on another level.

By Kelsey Borresen

They say every picture tells a story, and that’s certainly true of these award-winning wedding photos.

PASQUALE MINNITI
Photographers Allison Callaway, Jeff Cooke and Tyler Wirken helped curate the collection. 

Fearless Photographers ― a site dedicated to celebrating the world’s best wedding photography ― unveiled their latest collection of 204 stellar images on Wednesday. 

Below, take a look at 35 of our favorite photos. You can see the collection in its entirety on the Fearless Photographers website. 

Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Editor, HuffPost
