The best wedding photographers aren’t afraid to take risks and push boundaries, using their sharp eyes to capture beauty, humor and emotion in powerful ways.

SAM DOCKER This tear-jerking moment was captured by London photographer Sam Docker.

Last week, Fearless Photographers, a website that highlights the top wedding photography from around the world, released its latest collection of award-winning images. A panel of nine judges sifted through more than 8,200 entries; only 191 made the final cut.