06/14/2018 12:00 pm ET

27 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Are Too Stunning To Look Away From

We can't stop staring.
By Kelsey Borresen

The best wedding photographers aren’t afraid to take risks and push boundaries, using their sharp eyes to capture beauty, humor and emotion in powerful ways.

SAM DOCKER
This tear-jerking moment was captured by London photographer Sam Docker. 

Last week, Fearless Photographers, a website that highlights the top wedding photography from around the world, released its latest collection of award-winning images. A panel of nine judges sifted through more than 8,200 entries; only 191 made the final cut. 

Below is a selection of our favorites. Check out the complete collection on the Fearless Photographers website.

HuffPost

Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
