Awards Nights ....the recognised and the unrecognised

It is that time of year again.

As November dawned so did the lead up to the end of the school year.

The last-minute assignments, the cramming, the teachers present and class parties.

If your child is anything like my youngest this time of year also brings anxiety. Who will her teacher be next year is her greatest and growing concern, actually who am I kidding she started worrying about this in about week 3 of term 2!

There is something else that this time of year means to many of us, parents and students alike.

The end of year awards nights, celebration mornings, speech nights. Different names for similar celebrations. Occasions designed to celebrate the successes of the year and reflect on all that students have achieved.

I don’t know about your house but in our house these occasions have always been meet with conflicting emotions and thoughts.

Maybe I am different to you and maybe my children are different to yours but at this time of year I find myself reflecting, wondering, hoping a little and sometimes crossing my fingers that my children will be recognised. That their ‘best’ effort will be acknowledged and that they will feel, just for a moment, special. That they will feel seen, heard or recognised by their school community.

With 4 children, all of whom are vastly different, I experience both sides of this conundrum. Are these nights a great idea that help bring out the best in students or are they in fact a cruel and unnecessary way to point out the perceived non-achievement of many?

Our house has seen its fair share of awards. They have been unevenly enjoyed by two of my children, but I still feel the rise of pride within me when my child is recognised.

There is however another side, and I have been on this side many times.

The side of constant disappointment and almost dismissal of the efforts and abilities of many, or in fact the majority.

There has been a part of me that has wanted to stand up and scream “do you have any idea how amazing my daughter really is”. Or “resilience, do you want me to show you resilience. Look in the eyes of my son, who every morning has to drag himself to school where you will judge him as less than due to his learning difficulties and yet here he sits day after day with a smile on his face, following your rules. That is resilience!”

I know, I know, there are criteria to meet and data to calculate and if you don’t meet the criteria or your data doesn’t fall in a specified range you aren’t eligible for these awards.

I get it, I do, but I am not going to lie, when I sit through another awards night, with the same faces constantly being recognised my heart does sink. I can’t help it, I feel for those children who never get to walk across that stage.

I do celebrate your child’s achievements with you and with the school and with their peers and with Facebook. I do, I really do. They deserve those accolades I am sure.

BUT

I also celebrate my child and maybe your child. The child who never tops the class or even gets an A, the child who doesn’t win the race or star in the play. The child who would dearly love to be but is never chosen to speak on assembly or be the class ‘star’, the child who is forever in the ‘chorus line’.

I celebrate that child for showing up, for being them, for constantly trying when the bar seems far too high.

I celebrate the child who follows the rules but never stands out, who is nice to everyone but isn’t the popular kid, the child who does all their homework and tries really hard but still ‘fails’ the test.

And I celebrate you…. their parent. Their soft place to fall, their safety, their security, their cheer leader. I celebrate your determination to see your child as the incredible and unique individual they are even when the school system or award committee or data may not see that as special.

Awards are great, celebrations are fabulous, accolades are incredible but remember the others, remember the average kids, the normal kids, the unique kids, the challenged kids because they are just as worthy and just as hard working, in fact often harder working than the kids who get to once again walk across that stage.

The world needs them all. The world needs the high achievers, the academics, the theatrical, the community minded, the athletic and the gifted.

But let me tell you the world also need the determined, the out of the box thinkers, the rebels, the emotional, the comedic, the supportive, the quiet and the risk takers.

The world needs them all, the world needs all of our children and it needs them to be THEM!!

And as you celebrate your child’s award, as I know I will this year with one or two of my children, take a minute to think of the child who actually tried harder, who battled real obstacles, who turned up every day in spite of their challenges, who tried yet again. Take a moment to reflect on the achievement of ALL children. Awards are fabulous, I am proud of each and every one that my children have achieved but I have seen them work hard, defy odds, try their best and turn up day after day and never be rewarded or acknowledged. That is fine, that is life, that is school but just take a moment to think of those children, the children sitting in the audience clapping for your child, or maybe my child, yet again.

To all the parents of ‘average’ kids I salute you!! You are doing an amazing job and your child is incredibly unique!!

The world needs us and it needs our kids!!