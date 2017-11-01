PARENTS
Awesome Nurse Knits Tiny Halloween Costumes For Babies In The NICU

Tara Frankhauser created more than 30 adorable costumes.

By Caroline Bologna
Nurse Tara Frankhauser at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta decided to knit costumes for the babies in the NICU.

A baby’s first Halloween is an exciting milestone. But for preemies fighting for their lives in the NICU, it’s hard to partake in the festivities. 

Nurse Tara Frankhauser at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta decided to bring some Halloween fun to her tiny patients by knitting costumes for them. 

The costumes include a gumball machine, Pinocchio, a pumpkin and more. On Oct. 30, the babies were photographed in their new knitwear. 

One costume was Pinocchio. 

“Tara, who has worked in the NICU at Children’s for 5 years, first started the tradition last Halloween and typically spends anywhere between a couple of hours to a full day on each costume,” a representative for CHOA told HuffPost. “Using Pinterest for inspiration, she starts knitting in the spring and keeps going, right up to Halloween. This year, she’s made more than 30 costumes!”

Keep scrolling to see a sample of the tiny ensembles. 

Caroline Bologna
Parents Editor, HuffPost
