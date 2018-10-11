Lucy Liu Responds To Awkwafina's Heartfelt 'SNL' Shoutout

Days after actress and rapper Awkwafina paid tribute to her “idol” Lucy Liu during her opening monologue as SNL host, the iconic “Ally McBeal” actress finally responded.
Liu, who became the first Asian-American woman to host “SNL” in 2000, posted a photo of the rapper on Instagram Thursday, thanking the “gorgeous Awkwafina for the epic SNL shoutout and performance.”
“Shine on Fellow Warrior,” Liu wrote. Awkwafina is the second Asian-American woman to host “SNL” in nearly twenty years.
During her monologue, the “Crazy Rich Asian” star revealed that 18 years ago, she waited in line to see her “idol” host the show.
“I was a kid, and I didn’t have a ticket, so I knew that I wasn’t getting in,” recalled the actress, who was 11 years old at the time.
“I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me, and how it totally it changed what I thought was possible for an Asian-American woman.”
She added, “Standing here tonight is a dream I never thought would come true. So thank you, Lucy Liu, for opening the door.”
