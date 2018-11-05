Axl Rose may have sung “Patience” in 1987, but when it comes to President Donald Trump in 2018, Rose’s has run out.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman posted a rant on Twitter on Sunday after he caught wind that Trump’s campaign played one of the band’s most famous songs at a rally.

Rose tweeted that the band “formally requested” that Trump no longer play its songs at his rallies because the band’s members are “opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events.”

He also explained why other artists, such as Rihanna and Pharrell, have been having a similar issue with the president’s campaign. According to the 56-year-old Rose, venues have different licenses when it comes to playing music, and campaigns can take advantage of “loopholes” to play anything they want. He wrote that these licenses “were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.”

“Can u say ‘shitbags?!’” he tweeted alongside a poop emoji.

Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.



Can u say “shitbags?!”💩 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

The singer said he was alerted by fans that the band’s 1987 hit “Sweet Child o’ Mine” was being played at a Trump rally and “as a band we felt we should clarify [our] position.”

And when ur phone’s blowin’ up cuz peeps r seein’/hearin’ Sweet Child on the news at a rally... as a band we felt we should clarify r position. Peace!🇺🇸 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

Later on Sunday, Rose tweeted that he welcomes fans from all political ideologies to listen to and enjoy Guns N’ Roses, but that’s not going to stop him from opposing Trump.

Having said that my personal position is that the Trump administration along w/the majority of Republicans in Congress n’ their donors that support him 4 their own agendas r doing r nation a disservice. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

Who will stop at nothing 4 power feeding off the anger n’ resentment he sows 24/7 while constantly whining how whatever doesn’t go his way is unfair. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in r lifetimes n’ if we as a country don’t wake up n’ put an end 2 this nonsense now it’s something we definitely will all pay hard 4 as time goes on. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

Rose’s anti-Trump remarks shouldn’t be a surprise to those who follow him on the social media platform.