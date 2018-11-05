Axl Rose may have sung “Patience” in 1987, but when it comes to President Donald Trump in 2018, Rose’s has run out.
The Guns N’ Roses frontman posted a rant on Twitter on Sunday after he caught wind that Trump’s campaign played one of the band’s most famous songs at a rally.
Rose tweeted that the band “formally requested” that Trump no longer play its songs at his rallies because the band’s members are “opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events.”
He also explained why other artists, such as Rihanna and Pharrell, have been having a similar issue with the president’s campaign. According to the 56-year-old Rose, venues have different licenses when it comes to playing music, and campaigns can take advantage of “loopholes” to play anything they want. He wrote that these licenses “were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.”
“Can u say ‘shitbags?!’” he tweeted alongside a poop emoji.
The singer said he was alerted by fans that the band’s 1987 hit “Sweet Child o’ Mine” was being played at a Trump rally and “as a band we felt we should clarify [our] position.”
Later on Sunday, Rose tweeted that he welcomes fans from all political ideologies to listen to and enjoy Guns N’ Roses, but that’s not going to stop him from opposing Trump.
Rose’s anti-Trump remarks shouldn’t be a surprise to those who follow him on the social media platform.
Last week the singer posted a photo of his absentee ballot, along with the caption “Vote Blue… Bitches!!”