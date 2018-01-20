Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose had an incredibly pithy take Friday on Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and his role in the latest assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. “Fuck Nunes,” he tweeted.
And Twitter exploded. Fans were beside themselves that their man finally got woke. There were lots of “welcome to the jungles” in honor of the Guns N’ Roses hit song.
All it took for Axl’s tweet was a story floated by the Republicans that the Obama administration spied on Donald Trump’s campaign team by allegedly abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It’s all there in a secret four-page memo viewed by members of Congress. The problem? It’s written by Republicans, orchestrated by Nunes and, Democrats complain, designed to try to cut Mueller’s probe off at the knees.
Whatever it takes to get Axl going.
One of his fans even managed to unearth an ancient photo of the congressman long before he was head of the House Intelligence Committee.
To be fair, the singer has been plenty woke for a while about current political events. He has slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the “disgraceful” White House. Back in October he criticized Mike Pence for his estimated $200,000 trip to an Indianapolis Colts game just so the vice president could storm out when some members of the visiting San Francisco 49ers predictably took a knee in protest of racial injustice.
In 2016, Rose invited fans to the stage at a Mexico City concert to beat a pinata that looked like Trump.
Many of his 1.2 million followers on Twitter seem to want the musician speak up more often.