Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose had an incredibly pithy take Friday on Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and his role in the latest assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. “Fuck Nunes,” he tweeted.

And Twitter exploded. Fans were beside themselves that their man finally got woke. There were lots of “welcome to the jungles” in honor of the Guns N’ Roses hit song.

All it took for Axl’s tweet was a story floated by the Republicans that the Obama administration spied on Donald Trump’s campaign team by allegedly abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It’s all there in a secret four-page memo viewed by members of Congress. The problem? It’s written by Republicans, orchestrated by Nunes and, Democrats complain, designed to try to cut Mueller’s probe off at the knees.

Whatever it takes to get Axl going.

One of his fans even managed to unearth an ancient photo of the congressman long before he was head of the House Intelligence Committee.

To be fair, the singer has been plenty woke for a while about current political events. He has slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the “disgraceful” White House. Back in October he criticized Mike Pence for his estimated $200,000 trip to an Indianapolis Colts game just so the vice president could storm out when some members of the visiting San Francisco 49ers predictably took a knee in protest of racial injustice.

In 2016, Rose invited fans to the stage at a Mexico City concert to beat a pinata that looked like Trump.

YouTube

Many of his 1.2 million followers on Twitter seem to want the musician speak up more often.

Fuck Nunes — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 20, 2018

What defies law and common sense is Jeff Sessions himself. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 17, 2018

The WH is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 4, 2018

Thanks WH 4 the $200k Colts game PR stunt. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) October 9, 2017

Yeah I did not see Woke Axl Rose coming. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 20, 2018

Woke in the jungle. https://t.co/fbDhkUwGGS — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 20, 2018

Just when I think I couldn’t love Axl Rose more... — Gabriela Toneloto (@gabitoneloto) January 20, 2018

Axl Rose is trolling Devin Nunes right now and this is what Twitter was created for. https://t.co/eonKvelYGA — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) January 20, 2018

When even Axl Rose makes more sense than a Congressman, we’re past the tipping point. The GOP will not recover from this. — Laurence Lewis (@TurkanaDK) January 20, 2018

Welcome to the jungle, Axl. — Essdsee (@essdsee25) January 20, 2018

.@chrissyteigen would you be willing to run for President with Axl Rose as VP in 2020? https://t.co/N1N4Notuqt — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 20, 2018

Devin Nunes’ MEMO STUNT FAILS so epically, even Guns N Roses’ lead singer is calling him out



Axl Rose is best known as the lead vocalist for 90's rock band Guns N' Roses — but his latest starring role is in the Resistance.

https://t.co/O1LM8ZXNF7

via @shareblue — Michael 7546 (@mog7546) January 20, 2018

If Axl Rose thinks you're an asshole, you're an asshole 👊🏼 — Working Class Hero (@spider_ramone) January 20, 2018

Business in the front...obstruction of justice in the back. pic.twitter.com/JNngFVzw5k — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 20, 2018

does this mean axl rose is now president — sufstan stevstans (@soalexgoes) January 20, 2018