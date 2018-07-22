A Florida family has been devastated again by gun violence. The father of two sibling survivors of the Parkland school attack was fatally shot during a robbery at his Florida convenience store.

The gunman is seen on surveillance footage taking money from the cash register in the robbery Tuesday at Aunt Mollie’s Food Store, owned by Ayub Ali, 61. Ali can be seen holding his hands in the air. The thief walked out, then returned to the Fort Lauderdale store and shot Ali, Broward County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. It wasn’t clear why the gunman returned. Ali was declared dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office released the surveillance video Thursday in a bid to identify and locate the shooter. A friend eventually convinced suspect Tyrone Fields, 19, to turn himself in Friday, officials said. Ali was buried the same day. Fields is being held without bail.

Our homicide detectives have made an arrest in the fatal robbery of Ayub Ali of Aunt Molly's Food Store in North Lauderdale. Tyrone Fields Jr., 19, is being booked at the Main Jail: https://t.co/YulGdCYaR5 pic.twitter.com/pZz9yEyX6B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2018

Ali’s son and daughter, Rahat, 15 and Elama, 17, survived the February Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 dead. Ali was the father of four children; the youngest is just 22 months old.

Ali moved to Florida from Bangladesh in the 1990s. He encouraged his daughter to travel to Washington for the “March for Our Lives” rally in the wake of the PArkland attack to advocate for stricter gun control laws, Elama Ali told CNN.