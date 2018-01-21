Aziz Ansari Skips 2018 SAG Awards, Receives No Applause When Mentioned

Aziz Ansari did not attend the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but his presence was definitely felt Sunday night during the announcement of the nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

When Ansari’s name was called, there was a notable lack of applause. No time was allotted for applause, either.

Ansari won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy just two weeks ago.

Earlier this month, an unnamed woman accused the 34-year-old comedian and actor of aggressive sexual coercion in an article published on Babe.net. Ansari responded to the claims made in the piece by stating that he believed the interaction to be “completely consensual” and that he has taken the accuser’s “words to heart and responded privately.”

Ansari was nominated for his role on the Netflix series “Master of None” and was the sole nominee — of a category that included fellow nominees Anthony Anderson, Larry David, Sean Hayes, William H. Macy and Marc Maron — to not receive applause.

The award ultimately went to William H. Macy for his role in “Shameless,” but many on Twitter were quick to note the lack of applause, and the actor’s notable absence.

They didn't break for applause when announcing Aziz Ansari's nomination at the #SAGAwards — Kup (@AmyKup) January 22, 2018

SAG awards skipping over applause for aziz ansari 🙌 — Hartley Miller (@hrtlym) January 22, 2018

I just absolutely relished the lack of applause at Aziz Ansari’s nomination. #SAGAwards #timesupnow — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 22, 2018

No applause at Aziz Ansari’s name being announced at the #SAGAwards #jr103. — Peter Doran (@PeterEDoran) January 22, 2018

So glad Aziz Ansari was not at the #SAGAwards, that there was an utter lack of a pause when his name was read, and that he did not win #TIMESUP — Lacey Skorepa (@LaceySkorepa) January 22, 2018

Aziz Ansari receives no applause, skips the Screen Actors Guild Awards amid sexual misconduct controversy — Eva Christensen (@Eva_Christense) January 22, 2018