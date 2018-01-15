Aziz & The Curious Case of The Claw

My male friend messaged when the blog about Aziz Ansari broke. He knew I was on bed rest and that, consequently, I like to spend my time trolling #metoo haters on-line when I am pregnant. Just before the link, he wrote “trigger warning”.

Me: “Yeah, the only time I care about that is with regards to a child or animal.”

Friend: “just didn't want to surprise you. I am very interested in your response.”

Me: “Thank you. I know the rules of engagement are constantly changing. It must be disorienting for a white male.”

Friend: “It’s terrifying.”

Me: “good. Now you know how we have been living.”

I clicked over to Babe.net and read the detailed account of a young woman who was made uncomfortable, reluctantly performed sexual acts and waited for her date to realize she was miserable. He never did.

Photo by Ian Dooley on Unsplash

I wrote to my friend, “This sounds like most of my dates with men in Los Angeles.”

Now, let me be clear, this in no way negates this young lady’s experience, or mine. I have been on dates where I asked a man to stop grabbing my crotch, he agreed and then continued to do so less than 10 minutes later. There are countless experiences where I have felt trapped, pushed, manipulated, disgusted, panicked and downright confused about how to interact with men. *I separate these experiences from my rape, harassment in the workplace, advantageous behavior when I was drunk or unconscious (aka. rape) and the countless men of Los Angeles who masqueraded work meetings for sexual opportunity.

On Facebook, I read a lot of hateful statements. One popular motto and/or cartoon is “Just remember, 50 no’s and a yes still means yes.”

Photo by Cristian Newman on Unsplash

“Grace”, in this case, did not have the tools to deal with a man who was pushing sex. Guess what? None of us do.

Me: “It’s not assault but young women need to learn how to advocate for themselves in the moment and not wait until they are away and in the Uber. It is like prepping for war, honestly. No one prepared us for men to aggressively push us into weird sexual situations. It feels like being stunned. But he doesn't know any better. He was trying, I guess. He sounds like a shit date.”

In this national conversation about consent, we also need to raise our young women with a sense of how to deal with sexual coercion, whether that be through relentless touching, talking, pushing, ambush or interrogation. No one spoke to me about it. I was not prepared.

Photo by Александр Раскольников on Unsplash

With men who attempted various strategies, I have responded many different ways. I have frozen, submitted and escaped. The younger I was, the easier to shock me into submission. As I got older, I understood the tactics and eventually stopped dating all together. That’s right, men have become so disgusting, I stopped dating all together.

Reading the details of Ansari and “the claw” was enough to give me lockjaw. The father of my children read the blog shortly after I did and laughed. He, like many people, think it is an exaggeration made by someone who “consented with regret”. I understand men don’t understand, which can be largely credited to men not reading women, talking to women or listening to women.

What I read and understood was a woman entered a date with no preparation for sexual ambush. I mean to say, no preparation for battle. She/We/I did not have the tools to draw boundaries, enforce them, deal with relentless touching or cope while being made to feel uncomfortable.

Ansari, on the other hand, I believe to be like many men who learn about sex from watching too much porn.

Sex is only good when it is intuitive, and the more time men spend jerking off on their computers or on their phones, the more of a human disconnect.

So is it Ansari’s fault he is a robotic and selfish lover who did not care to read into the response from his date? Partially. It is our fault as a society, for raising little girls who are sent into the world believing that a date is still about conversation, laughter, connection or, dare I even mention it, romance.

Part of the reason I ended up in a relationship with the father of my children is because he was one of the few who had the decency and patience to kiss with a closed mouth. Men are far too eager to treat my head like a salt lick. It is not sexy. And yes, I have submitted to many sloppy, uncomfortable french kisses. Some, like when I was 14, were from grown men who kissed me so hard my head hit the wall. Some, like the Hollywood PR mogul three times my age, put their hand on the back of my head and shoved it towards his tongue with such force, my neck eventually gave way. Do these count as consensual? God, I hope not. However, on dates where men kissed with as much debonair as my deaf pit bull cleaning her asshole, I submitted while simultaneously plotting an escape.

Photo by Tom Roberts on Unsplash

My friend: “here's my dumb man question

If she definitely didn't want to have sex with him, and he kept pushing, why didn't she just leave?”

Me: “You don't want to hurt anyone's feelings and you always hope things take a turn and you are like, ok, he misunderstood. But it just goes on and on. It never fucking stops.”

My friend: “ok, that helps me. That's an interesting thought. From a certain view you are just being considerate. But if you never receive that same accommodation in return, are you just a better person, or someone who allows themselves to be taken advantage of?”

Me: “Well, this is the conversation I have with myself a lot. I think I have allowed myself to be taken advantage of a lot. More than maybe other women. And I think it has been about validation. Any kind of validation. [Making it work, as if that was solely my responsibility.] Maybe it is about that with other women too. My first thought has always been, what did I do wrong?”

My friend: “These past few years, learning about all of this, has been unbelievably eye opening and horrifying. As a white male, a very large, white male, I have been on the advantage my entire life.”

Me: “Yes you have. I am glad. I never thought a) other women went through the same things and b) it would ever be discussed so openly in my lifetime.”

My friend: “I have mentally reviewed every relationship, every sexual encounter, trying to figure out if I ever did anything like what I read about, pushing too hard, taking advantage.”

Me: “And?”

My friend: “I just don’t know. I don’t remember ever forcing anything. But that is my perspective.”

My friend and I have never dated or engaged in intercourse, but we’ve been friends for over a decade. He has seen my many shades, including wild, heartbroken, drunk and confused.

Me: “I don’t think you can read discomfort. Sometimes I feel like I haven't been able to look you in the eyes when things started feeling pushy [between us]. That is generally a cue.

I think women need to communicate these things better.

Especially me.”

My friend: “I will try to do better.”

Me: “I know you will. Me too.”