Can You Believe?

Can you believe Trump is still arguing with LaDavid Johnson’s widow, Myeshia? Or that he’d actually say out loud that he knew Sgt. Johnson’s name only because it was on a chart in front of him? Or that he would use the occasion to babble about his own memory, intelligence, civility, and Ivy League education?

Can you believe that the GOP, the self-proclaimed party of fiscal conservatism, passed a budget that adds $1.5 trillion to the national debt? Or that every California House Republican voted for this bill, which will hurt every Californian by eliminating the federal deduction for state and local taxes (SALT)?

Can you believe House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), who recused himself from his Committee’s Russia investigation after his collusion with the White House was revealed, has now opened an investigation of Hillary Clinton’s alleged ties to Russia?

Hits and Misses – the week’s best and worst moves

Hit of the Week: Senator Jeff Flake’s eloquent, searing takedown of Trump and challenge to all those Republican politicians – himself included – who have enabled Trump.

Miss of the Week: GOP’s lame attempt to equate Dems’ opposition research on Trump with the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia to undermine our democracy and steal the 2016 election.

Hot Race of the Week

With Senator Flake’s announced retirement, the hot Arizona Senate race got even hotter this week. Flake’s erstwhile Republican challenger, Kelli Ward, is a conspiracy theorist who (according to the Huffington Post) once “appeared to suggest that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) may be trying to kill her”; she recently said McCain would die in office and called on him to resign so she could be appointed to his seat. The leading Democratic candidate, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, now has a very real chance to win in 2018.

Finally…