Baboon In Zimbabwe Holds Infant Just Like Rafiki In 'Lion King'

It’s a case of life imitating art ― wildlife, that is.

Nature photographer Dafna Ben Nun was in Zimbabwe when she saw something straight out of a movie: “The Lion King,” to be exact.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw an adult baboon holding a baby, looking exactly like Simba in ‘The Lion King,’” she told Caters News Agency. “It was just a split second, but it was fascinating to watch.”

Nun said the baboons were all in the same group, so no harm was done to any of them.

She posted the photo Wednesday on Facebook.

Turns out the baboon has a lot in common with Justin Timberlake, who went viral in July 2017 when he held a baby aloft Rafiki-style at a celebrity golf tournament.