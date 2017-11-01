Mom Gives Birth To Baby 'Frankenstein' On Halloween

A baby born on Halloween not only has an awesome birthday but the perfect name to match.

Oskar Gray Frankenstein was born at a hospital in Winter Park, Florida on Tuesday, Click on Orlando reported.

Little Oskar, who shares the last name of the spooky Sci-Fi character Dr. Frankenstein, weighed in at 6 pounds and 9 ounces. Though he arrived a couple days after his due date, his mom said his Halloween debut came as an absolute surprise.

Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween https://t.co/OWN5tDg2Kq pic.twitter.com/eG3WYXgNSZ — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) November 1, 2017

“Honestly, I didn’t think he would hold out ’till Halloween,” mom Jessica Frankenstein told ABC News. “My husband and I discussed what it would be like having him on Halloween and how neat it would be when he gets older.”

Oskar’s overjoyed grandmother, Jennifer Frankenstein, told Click on Orlando that the baby’s birth makes her a first-time grandma. She added that she has a 13-year-old daughter whose birthday is the same as “Frankenstein” author, Mary Shelley.