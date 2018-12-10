This Viral Rewrite Of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Emphasizes Consent

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has come under fire in recent years for some problematic implications in its lyrics. Put simply, critics find the song “a little rapey,” as like Vox’s Emily Crockett put it.
As a result, multiple radio stations have made the decision to ban “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from their holiday lineups, and people are grappling with how to enjoy the song in a modern context.
But a new version by Holderness Family patriarch Penn Holderness is putting the emphasis on consent. The rewritten lyrics of “Baby, Just GO Outside” include “I really can’t stay / OK, you’re free to go,” “I’ve got to go away / Understood — no means no” and “I simply must go / Uber is right outside.”
“Baby, Just GO Outside” has already racked up more than 6 million views on Facebook. “We wanted to update this Christmas classic,” the description reads.
Definitely gives it a new vibe.