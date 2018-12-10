CULTURE & ARTS
12/10/2018 11:40 am ET

This Viral Rewrite Of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Emphasizes Consent

"Baby, Just GO Outside" is the latest video from the Holderness Family.
headshot
By Caroline Bologna

Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has come under fire in recent years for some problematic implications in its lyrics. Put simply, critics find the song “a little rapey,” as like Vox’s Emily Crockett put it.

As a result, multiple radio stations have made the decision to ban “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from their holiday lineups, and people are grappling with how to enjoy the song in a modern context. 

But a new version by Holderness Family patriarch Penn Holderness is putting the emphasis on consent. The rewritten lyrics of “Baby, Just GO Outside” include “I really can’t stay / OK, you’re free to go,” “I’ve got to go away / Understood — no means no” and “I simply must go / Uber is right outside.”

“Baby, Just GO Outside” has already racked up more than 6 million views on Facebook. “We wanted to update this Christmas classic,” the description reads. 

Definitely gives it a new vibe. 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Caroline Bologna
Culture &amp;amp;amp;amp; Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Holidays Holderness Family Baby It's Cold Outside Holiday Songs
This Viral Rewrite Of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Emphasizes Consent
CONVERSATIONS