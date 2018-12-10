This Viral Rewrite Of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Emphasizes Consent

As a result, multiple radio stations have made the decision to ban “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from their holiday lineups, and people are grappling with how to enjoy the song in a modern context.

But a new version by Holderness Family patriarch Penn Holderness is putting the emphasis on consent. The rewritten lyrics of “Baby, Just GO Outside” include “I really can’t stay / OK, you’re free to go,” “I’ve got to go away / Understood — no means no” and “I simply must go / Uber is right outside.”

“Baby, Just GO Outside” has already racked up more than 6 million views on Facebook. “We wanted to update this Christmas classic,” the description reads.