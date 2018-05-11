How The Baby Name 'Donald' Is Faring On The Popularity Charts

The name Donald peaked at the sixth-most popular for boys in 1934. Trump was born in 1946, when the name ranked as 13th-most popular.

The names of presidents tend to fall in the popularity charts during their administrations.

The name Ronald gradually declined in popularity throughout the Reagan era. The same pattern was true for the Nixon and Ford administrations. The year after George W. Bush was elected president, the name George jumped up one spot on the popularity list, though the subsequent years showed decline. The name George also fell in popularity during George H.W. Bush’s administration.

The name Lyndon saw a major boost in popularity in 1964, the year after President Lyndon B. Johnson took office, but it plummeted for the remainder of his administration. The name Bill dropped off the Top 1,000 list after President Bill Clinton took office, though the name William generally increased in popularity.

The name Barack did not appear in the SSA’s records, which document the names given to five or more newborns each year, until 2007, when five baby Baracks appeared on the scene. The year Barack Obama became president, 52 newborn babies were named Barack, and the number jumped to 69 in 2009.